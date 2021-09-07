India Commits To Boost Bilateral Cooperation With UN Institute For Training And Research

On Tuesday, at the 8th meeting of Friends of the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), India said that it is committed to enhancing its bilateral cooperation with the UNITAR also vowed to contribute to the organisation's global agenda in capacity building. At the meeting, India's PR to UN, Geneva, Indramani Pandey, in a release, outlined New Delhi's commitment to the UNITAR. He said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always tendered a high priority to its engagements with UNITAR. "India and UNITAR have been working together closely in various fields. We have highly valued the contribution being made by UNITAR in capacity building under its various pillars," the release added. The meeting was co-chaired by Executive Director Team UNITAR Nikhil Seth.

Ambassador @IndraManiPR, in his statement today, at the 8th Meeting of #FriendsOfUNITAR, reiterated India’s commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation with @UNITAR and contribute to realisation of UNITAR’s global agenda in capacity building. pic.twitter.com/97CqE62HqK — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) September 7, 2021

'India is committed to meeting UNITAR's goal'

Underlining that the global pandemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is a threat to Sustainable Development, the release stated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include reducing premature deaths from the four main NCDs by one-third by 2030. "Furthermore, three of the nine health targets in SDGs focus on NCDs-related issues. While we remain focussed on combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, there should be no lack of attention to addressing the threat of NCDs," it added. It further stressed that India is committed to meeting UNITAR's goal and informed that New Delhi will be soon signing an MoU for the 'DEFEAT-NCD Partnership Initiative, which is a component of UNITAR's Programme towards the achievement of SDGs. It is pertinent to mention here that India has also contributed US$ 50,000 to the Trust Fund for Women, Empowerment for 2020/2021 which will be used for undertaking the Women's Leadership Programme, the statement added.

Meenakashi Lekhi to represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate

It should be noted here that earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acknowledged the UNITAR for appreciating India's phenomenal progress to reduce premature mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases. Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS MEA), Meenakashi Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on 'transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' on September 8. The debate will be convened under the Council's Irish Presidency. Meenakashi Lekhi is on her first official visit to Colombia and the US from September 4 to 9.

Image: Indramani Pandey, IFS, PR to UN, Geneva/Twitter