India Committed To Raise Global South's Voice, PM Modi Says After Meeting Mauritian Leader

In his first bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here and reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South.

"PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South," Modi said on X.

Jugnauth, who arrived here on Thursday to a warm welcome, will attend the G20 summit on September 9-10.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.