'India Doesn't Think Small': PM Modi Says Indian Tech, Talent Have Created Global Identity

After addressing the opening session of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Indian diaspora in Bali. PM Modi was greeted with "Modi, Modi" chants, when he entered the venue. Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that India does not think small, adding that under his tenure, India has opened as many bank accounts as the entire US population. "India doesn't think small...We have the largest stadium, largest statues...More than 320 million bank accounts opened. This means we have opened as many bank accounts as the population in America," said PM Modi.

He highlighted how Indians are making a mark in the world as India’s talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity.

In his speech to the Indian community, PM Modi spoke about the Bali Yatra, which is an old Hindu festival. Bali Yatra celebrates the journey of Indian traders to Bali. Indian traders from Bengal and Orissa have been travelling to Bali for centuries, which led to vibrant cultural exchange between India and Indonesia. Bali, till this day, remains a Hindu majority island. Indonesia also houses the world's largest Shiva temple, known as the Prambanan temple, which is located in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. In his speech, PM Modi highlighted how Indonesia has, over the centuries, accepted people from India with love.

PM Modi speaks about Ayodhya

"As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km away from here in India's Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on - Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia relations," said PM Modi. He also highlighted how both Indonesia and India worship Lord Vishnu and his avatar Lord Ram. Indonesia's national emblem is in fact Garuda, an emblem that rests on the flag of Vishnu temples. He said that Indians fondly treasure Indonesia's tradition of Ramayan. He remarked how under his tenure, India has finally laid the foundation stone to rebuild Lord Ram's temple, in his birthplace, Ayodhya. He went on to mention how there are hardly any people in Indonesia who don't express a wish to visit Ayodhya and Dwarka. PM Modi said to Indians living in Bali that they are not 90 nautical miles away from India but 90 nautical miles close to India.