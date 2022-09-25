India Firmly Advocates 'Zero-Tolerance' Approach Towards Terrorism: EAM Jaishankar At UNGA

On September 24, while addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar stated that India has a 'zero-tolerance' approach towards terrorism. Further, he even hit out at India's neighbours Pakistan and China, without naming any of them directly.

While highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever hide blood-stained hands."

"The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicise the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation," the EAM reiterated.

"India has always espoused a cooperative, inclusive, and consultative approach to international relations," Dr Jaishankar apprised the UNGA audience.

The External Affairs Minister also mentioned that India will chair the UN Security Council's Counter Terrorism Committee this year, and it will be hosting a special meeting in Mumbai and Delhi, for which Jaishankar also invited all member nations to participate in.

India reprimands Pakistan at UN General Assembly

India used its 'Right to Reply' after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought up the Kashmir issue at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23.

Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito responded to PM Shehbaz by advising Pakistan to reflect before making false accusations against India. He emphasised that instead of asserting control over Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad should put an end to "cross-border terrorism."

Vinito said, "It is regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chosen the platform of this assembly to make false accusations against India. He has done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country and to justify actions against India that the world considers unacceptable."

It's regrettable that Pak PM chose platform of this assembly to make false accusations against India. He's done so to obfuscate misdeeds in his own country&justify actions against India: Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN exercises India's right of reply at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/ivfrI8kfwi — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

EAM Jaishankar further said, "A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism. Nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the international community. Such a country would not make unjustified and untenable territorial claims against neighbours. It would not covet their lands and seek to illegally integrate them with its own.

