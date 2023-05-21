India Getting Back-to-back Invitations After G7, PM Modi Now Departs For Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for his first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea after his visit to Japan for the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. PM Modi’s visit to the Indo-Pacific country holds historic significance as it is the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to PNG. This is the second leg of his three-nation tour, which concludes with the Prime Minister’s visit to Australia from May 22 to May 24.

PM Modi to host 3rd FIPIC Summit in first-ever visit to Papua New Guinea

PM Modi also attended the 3rd in-person QUAD Summit along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. As per PTI, the Indian PM also offered to host the next QUAD Leaders’ Summit in India next year.

After landing in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, PM Modi will jointly host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday with Prime Minister James Marape.

As the Prime Minister departed for Papua New Guinea, the official Twitter handle of the PMO said, “After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour”.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Modi also shared his thoughts on the occasion and said, “It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while”.

The group of seven comprises nations like US, France, UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, which are the richest democracies in the world. India received an invitation from Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, alongside seven other countries as guests. During his visit to Japan, PM Modi met prominent world leaders like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese counterpart Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and British Premier Rishi Sunak.

