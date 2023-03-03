'India Has Ability To Speak With Moral Clarity', Says US Official

The US has once again showed its support to India and expressed its willingness to work with New Delhi to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said: "India has ability to speak with moral clarity. When PM Modi said that ‘this is not an era of war’, the world listened. India has a unique role to play. We hope to work closely with them to bring this war & Russian aggression to an end."



The phrase "This is not an era of war" by PM Modi has been acknowledged by the world and was listened to by the global leaders of various nations. This small phrase by the PM was a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Further, the same phrase was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the G20 declaration released at the end of the two-day summit in Bali. The message has not been used by the US representatives but has also resonated deeply across all delegations and has helped bridge the gap.



US official Ned Price quotes Modi's Message

Price said: "When Prime Minister Modi said last year "this is not an era of war", the world listened as they should because when Prime Minister Modi and his country said something to that effect, it is meaningful to the United States, it's meaningful to Russia, it is meaningful to countries near and far." Further, he also asserted: "We hope that we can work closely with India to bring about an end to this war, an end to this Russian aggression to an end that is at its core just endurable and very much in line with the principles in the UN charter."

US and India would continue to work together to stop the war, said Price while talking about India's unique role as the G20 host. "But, also as a country with whom we have a global strategic partnership and a country that has a unique relationship with Russia that we don't," said Price last year, during the meeting between Russian President Putin and PM Modi, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation's summit in Samarkand.

