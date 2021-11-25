Last Updated:

India Has Created 65 Unicorns, Ready To Help SCO Member States: EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar said that India is ready to share its experience with other SCO members by setting up a Special Working Group (SWG) on startup and innovation.

India

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is ready to share its experience with other SCO members by setting up a Special Working Group (SWG) on startup and innovation. He cited that India has created 65 unicorns, of which 28 have been created in 2021 alone.

"Indian startups have so far created 65 unicorns, out of which 28 unicorns were added during 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experience with the other SCO Member States through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on startups and innovation," Jaishankar said at SCO meet.

India is currently one of the startup hotspots. Recently, NoBroker, a real estate platform, became the latest unicorn after it raised $210 million in the Series E funding led y General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures and Tiger Global Management. Some of the others unicorns include Meesho, PharmEasy, CRED, Groww, ShareChatt, CoinDCX among others.

EAM Jaishankar also affirmed India's commitment to cooperate, plan and build physical and digital connectivity in the SCO region.

'Serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory'

The External Affairs Minister said that any serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory. "It must conform to the most basic principle of international law – respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

About SCO-CHG

The SCO-CHG meets annually to discuss the bloc's trade and economic objectives, as well as adopt its annual budget. The heads of governments of SCO member states, observer states and the bloc's secretary-general attended the meeting. The SCO was created by the Presidents of China, Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at a summit in 2001.

It is now one of the major trans-regional international organizations. In 2017, India and Pakistan were added as permanent members. 

"India is actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework," the EAM said.

