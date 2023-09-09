India Has Done Quite Well, Set The Bar For Future G20 Summit: South Africa Salutes PM Modi

South Africa commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in amplifying the voice of the Global South and spearheading the African Union's induction to the G20. On Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson expressed joy over PM Modi's leadership.

"We're quite delighted at the leadership demonstrated by PM Modi, demonstrated by the Indian government during its presidency of the G 20. PM Modi has sought to focus this summit to opening up space for the Global South, to ensure that the voices of many smaller developing economic countries that were often excluded from these forums are included and that they are heard," spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told ANI.

G-20 in India | On African Union becoming a member of the G20, Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says, "It's an important development to have the African continent included in such forums and processes. And we see it as an important step…

Magwenya touted the AU's permanent G20 membership as a significant development. He further expressed the hope of watching other global institutions follow suit and give Africa the platform it deserves. "It's an important development to have the African continent included in such forums and processes. And we see it as an important step that signals more reform processes that we would like to see with respect to the United Nations Security Council, with respect to global multilateral financial institutions," he emphasised.

AU joins the G20

According to him, this year's summit will act as a precedent for the ones lined up ahead. "India has done quite well, set the bar for future G20 Summit," he said. Magwenya's remarks come hours after history was made as the G20 group of nations welcomed the AU.

With the full membership, the African Union will be placed on par with the European Union and become the second regional bloc of the forum. The glorious news was announced by PM Modi on Saturday, after which the PM and AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani exchanged a warm embrace as G20 leaders broke into an applause.