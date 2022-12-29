India Highlights 'raising Profile Of Counter-terrorism Committee' With 8-point Action Plan

India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Wednesday stated that India raised the profile of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) as the chair of the committee, as she discussed the issues pertaining to the "common enemies of humanity."

Summing up New Delhi’s tenure on the UN excessive desk, Kamboj underscored India’s contribution to combating terrorism, reminding that “right at the beginning of our tenure in Jan 2021, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had presented an eight-point action plan of UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action”. India also took the initiative of hosting an assembly of the UN Security Council’s CTC in October here in Mumbai.

“As the chair of the counter-terrorism committee, we raised the profile of this committee,” said India's Permanent Ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj, according to ANI.

'We did not hesitate to raise our voice': Kamboj

Kamboj noted that India's anti-terrorism meeting held in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel resulted in the landmark Delhi Declaration. "And this was followed up by a presidential statement on counter-terrorism in December during our current presidency," she said.

India, during its tenure, highlighted its goals of supporting peace, security, and prosperity. "We did not hesitate to raise our voice against common enemies of humanity such as terrorism. We were the voice of the entire global south. We reinforced our commitment to the basic principles including multilateralism, rule of law and a fair and equitable international system," she stressed.

"We [India] raised our voice against terrorism through these two years, bringing attention to its various expressions which need to be addressed by the international community through solidarity and unity." "In October 2022, we brought the security council or the famous horseshoe table to India for the very first time, adopting the Delhi Declaration where the security council spoke with one voice, encountering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Kamboj emphasized.

United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee on October 29, 2022, unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration that aimed at tackling global terrorism. The declaration outlined the means to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, while it also affirmed that terrorism "in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

As per the Declaration, India planned to execute the recommendations based on three themes of the CTC special meeting. These include the "Countering Terrorist Exploitation of ICT and Emerging Technologies", "Threats and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods," and "Threats posed by the misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by terrorists". At the summit, India also reaffirmed its commitment to combat terrorism in cooperation with the key global players being the victim of terror infiltration on its own soil from the neighbouring nation of Pakistan.

Kamboj underscored the horrors of cross-border terrorism for decades inflicted on Indian territory, even before the world took serious note of it. "We have lost many innocent lives, we have fought terrorism with zero tolerance. We will continue to do so, and as our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has stated, not rest till terrorism is uprooted," India's Permanent ambassador said.