India Joins G20 Troika Along With Indonesia & Italy; To Assume Presidency On Dec 1, 2022

On December 1, India joined the G20 Troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies respectively, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, which reflects a recognition that global prosperity, is interdependent and our economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked. G20 countries have come together to better prepare for the future. As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact on the most vulnerable around the world.

In an official statement, the MEA stated, "Indonesia has assumed the G20 Preside, today and will convene various G20 meetings throughout the year culminating with the G20 Leaders' Summit on 30-31 October 2022 under the overall theme of "Recover Together Recover Stronger. As a Troika member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency, and continuity of the G20's agenda. India will assume G20 Presidency, on 1 December 2022. from Indonesia, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in India in 2023."

India in G20 Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 Summits since 2014. The G20 members include Russia, Australia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

India has been a member of the G20 since it was established in 1999. "India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders Summit in 2023 for the first time. India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2022 till 30 November 2024", the MEA official statement had said in the month of September.

Image: AP, PTI, ANI