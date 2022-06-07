India-Kenya Reaffirm Commitment To Work Closely; Hold Talks On Key Multilateral Issues

India held deep consultations with Kenya on United Nations and other multilateral issues at Director General (DG) level in Nairobi on June 6, 2022, informed an official statement issued on Monday. During the discussions, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), Prakash Gupta led the Indian delegation including officials from the Indian High Commission in Nairobi and the Ministry of External Affairs, while several officials from the Kenyan delegation attended the meeting.

Notably, the Kenyan delegation was led by Ambassador Salim M. Salim, Director-General of Multilateral and International Affairs, and included other officials from the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



Speaking about the meeting, both sides reviewed their ongoing cooperation during their current tenure as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and further reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other multilateral fora.

India-Kenya consultations on UN& multilateral issues at DG level held in Nairobi today. Both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation...& reaffirmed commitment to work closely together in UNSC& other multilateral fora...discussed issues related to counter-terrorism &UN Peacekeeping:MEA pic.twitter.com/ALrlQTHKSS — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

In addition to that, India and Kenya also discussed issues on the agenda of the UNSC, including regional country files in the Horn of Africa region and other thematic issues related to counter-terrorism and UN Peacekeeping. Following that, both sides agreed to deepen their engagement at other multilateral fora, including at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Commonwealth, and Group of 77 (G77) groupings in the backdrop of keeping with their multi-faceted partnership,

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Nairobi

Earlier in 2021, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Nairobi from June 12-15, 2021, during which he co-chaired the 3rd India-Kenya Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart Ambassador Raychelle Awour Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Kenya.

During his visit, Jaishankar also inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Library at the University of Nairobi which was renovated with grant assistance of USD 1 million allotted by the Indian government. Furthermore, he also had virtual interactions with prominent members of the business community and diaspora.

Later, a joint statement was issued after the committee calling for joint efforts to combat various challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic collaboration in the post-COVID period for enhanced bilateral ties, both at government as well as private sector levels which included cooperation in the UN Security Council.

Image: PTI/Twitter