In a big win for India in the G20 summit, sources informed that the country nudged and obtained a commitment from G20 leaders for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. Sources added that the group of twenty's focus will be on the marginalised farmers rather than just the 'fat cats'.

On energy and climate, instead of only concentrating on the climate goals, India, along with other developing nations was able to introduce language on what actions need to be taken including by developed countries to achieve these goals. For the first time, G20 has acknowledged sustainable and responsible consumption and production, along with the provision of finance and technology as “critical enablers” for achieving climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach.

This is in lines with the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting the mantra of sustainable lifestyles across the world. Sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns are coming from SDG 12 and are aimed at encouraging developed nations to reduce their luxurious energy-intensive lifestyles.

G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

On the second day of the summit, the G20 leaders made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality by or around mid-century, laying the groundwork for the U.N climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the final communique, the leaders agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no limitations for phasing out coal domestically.

According to Associated Press, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said, "We must accelerate the phasing-out of coal and invest more in renewable energy. We also need to make sure that we use available resources wisely, which means that we should become able to adapt our technologies and also our lifestyles to this new world."

G20 nations to leave Rome for Glasgow to attend COP-26

After the G20 Summit, most of the G20 will head to Glasgow to attend the COP-26 that will be held under the Presidency of the United Kingdom partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS).