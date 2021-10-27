India Reduced Emission Intensity Of GDP By 24% Between 2005-2016: Bhupender Yadav At UN

On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said that India has exceeded its target of battling climate change at a time when developed countries are failing to meet their targets. He said that the country is taking significant steps in the adoption of sustainable energy. "India is taking ambitious actions in energy efficiency measures, biofuels, sustainable transport, e-vehicles, enhancing green cover and sustainable agriculture," Yadav said.

Spotlighting that when the developed world is manifesting a shortfall in emission reduction against the targetted number in the pre-2020 period, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is overachieving its voluntary target of emission reduction.

"When the developed nations are exhibiting shortfall in actions with just 14.8 per cent (greenhouse gas emission) emission reduction against the target of 18 per cent in the pre-2020 period, India is overachieving its voluntary target of emission reduction," he added while addressing a virtual high-level climate meeting convened by the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yadav highlights India's stand on green energy resources

The Environment and Climate Change Minister noted that India took an initiative of National Hydrogen emission for generation and export of green hydrogen. "We have reduced our emission intensity of GDP by 24 per cent between 2005 and 2016, thereby achieving our pre-2020 voluntary target, our 2030 targets under the Paris Agreement goals. We are on the path to achieving those targets," the minister said according to an official release.

Emphasising that India has set out an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, Yadav noted, "Currently, we have 389 GW total installed capacity. We have already achieved 155 GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity as of now. We are accelerating action and we are confident to achieve this ambitious target by 2030."

The high-level meeting on 'Delivering Climate Action - for People, for Planet, and for Prosperity', concentrated on the gap within current and required technical and financial capabilities to achieve the 1.5 degrees target and how that gap can be met, through showcasing the best methods that simultaneously address climate action and the myriad structural challenges intensified by the pandemic.

Environment Minister blames developed, industrialised nations for climate change

The Environment Minister in the UN climate meet emphasised that the current stock of greenhouse gases is a result of economic growth in the industrialised countries in the past, which demanded increasing amounts of energy in the form of fossil fuels and they became today's prosperous countries with capital stock and infrastructure, the release added. "In contrast, the adverse impacts of climate change fall disproportionately on developing countries who contribute little to the stock of greenhouse gases," Yadav added.

The minister further urged all nations to safeguard the trust and confidence in the US processes and forums and said, "Let COP26 be a COP of actions in finance and technology support and not just promise and pledges." He added, "Let us all work together to protect the planet, people, and our shared future to achieve the true meaning of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)