'Scientifically Questionable': India Rebuts WHO Report Claiming Underreported COVID Deaths

India has strongly objected to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) report that claims that the number of COVID-19 fatalities globally is three times greater than the official tally. The WHO, on Thursday, claimed that the total number of deaths due to the coronavirus was approximately 14.9 million, with regions such as South-East Asia, Europe, and the Americas recording the highest fatalities.

Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health said that it "objects to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data".

The total number of deaths associated with #COVID19 worldwide from 2020-2021 may be closer to 14.9 million: New estimates by WHO & @UNDESA.



That’s 9.5 million more deaths than reported https://t.co/qDvaA6t5KZ #HealthData pic.twitter.com/ZjABJzlgiZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2022

Further stating that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, the WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns". The international body's newly prepared report constitutes data collected between 1 January 2020, and 31 December 2021, and suggests that India saw 4.7 million excess deaths as opposed to the official record of 5,20,000.

Excess #COVID Mortality Estimates by @WHO: A rejoinder#India strongly objects to use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of availability of authentic datahttps://t.co/u51mfvzH6t pic.twitter.com/OHP6e32W6y — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 5, 2022

In its release, the Centre also underscored that it has informed WHO that such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI). Further highlighting flaws of WHO's "unsound" and "scientifically questionable methodology of data collection", the Centre said that the organisation obtained data on seventeen Indian states from questionable websites and media reports for their mathematical model.

Schooling the WHO further on the importance of "academic rigour", the Health Ministry said, "The test positivity rate (another key variable used by WHO) for COVID-19 in India was never uniform throughout the country at any point of time. Such a modelling approach fails to take into account the variability in COVID positivity rate both in terms of space and time within the country".

WHO Director-General advises countries to invest in resilient health systems

WHO's new estimates claim that middle-income countries account for 81% of the 14.9 million excess deaths and that most of the fatalities were reported in South-East Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The report also said that 9.5 million global deaths were under-reported and that the fatalities were higher for men than for women (57% male, 43% female) and higher among older adults.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the organisation's statement, "These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems".