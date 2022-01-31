India Seeks Ukraine De-escalation At UNSC; Concerned For 20k Indians As Biden & Putin Spar

India issued an official statement over the Ukraine conflict at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said categorically stated that a solution for immediate 'de-escalation' of tensions was required, taking into account the legitimate security interest of all countries. India said that it aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond. Meanwhile, India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UNSC.

"We welcome efforts underway including Minsk Agreement and Normandy format. We also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire and reaffirmation of the Minsk Agreements. We also welcome their agreement to meet in Berlin in two weeks," said the Permanent Representative of India to UN, TS Tirumurti, at the UN Security Council meeting.

India urges to solve issue through diplomatic engagement

India also urged all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the "Minsk Package". India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tirumurti said that quiet and constructive diplomacy was the need of the hour.

He added, " Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. More than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us." Concluding his statement, Trimurthi further reiterated the demand for the peaceful resolution of the situation by "sincere and sustained" diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all parties are resolved through constructive dialogue.

Ukraine-Russia tensions

Reportedly, Russia has huddled an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong cautions from the Western nations that Moscow intends to invade. However, Russia has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

However, Moscow is demanding that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) vow never to allow Ukraine to join the military alliance and to cease the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and undo its forces from Eastern Europe. The US and NATO have refused Russia's demands but have not ruled out more dialogues to address the security concerns of Moscow and ease the crisis.