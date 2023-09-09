In a momentous declaration at the G20 Summit, world leaders from India, the United States (US), the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union Commission formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE EC) on Saturday. This ambitious initiative aims to reshape global connectivity and foster economic development, firmly positioning India as a pivotal hub for trade, transportation, and investment.

During the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We all have reached an important and historic partnership. It will give a new direction to connectivity and sustainable development of the entire world." These sentiments were echoed by US President Joe Biden, who hailed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a 'big step' and a 'game-changing regional investment' to enhance global connectivity.

IMEE EC will comprise two corridors: MoU

The IMEE EC will encompass two distinct corridors: the East Corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and the Northern Corridor linking West Asia/Middle East to Europe. A pivotal component of this project is the creation of a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network. Upon completion, this network will augment existing multi-modal transport routes, facilitating the seamless transshipment of goods and services between Southeast Asia, India, and West Asia/Middle East Europe.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, emphasised the transformative nature of the project, noting, "We think that the project itself is bold and transformative, but the vision behind the project is equally bold and transformative, and we will see it replicated in other parts of the world as well."

The MoU reflects a commitment to principles such as consultative, transparent, and participatory processes, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and adherence to financial responsibility and economic viability to avoid creating unsustainable debt burdens.

Economic advantages and self-reliance

India stands to gain significantly from its central role in this corridor, as it will position the country on the route of trade flows from Southeast Asia to the Gulf, West Asia, and Europe. This development offers strategic and economic advantages, creating extensive opportunities in the logistics and transportation sector. It will provide India with a faster and more cost-effective transit option, boosting trade and exports. Moreover, it aligns with India's green transition objectives, strengthening the nation's standing in the region.

The IMEE EC also promises to secure supply chains, generate employment, improve trade facilitation, and enhance accessibility. Additionally, it will foster trade and economic cooperation in connectivity, logistics, and freight infrastructure, clean energy, hydrogen production, and energy transmission infrastructure. The project's development will significantly increase India's capacity in these sectors, aligning with initiatives such as Make in India, Sagarmala, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This historic collaboration reflects a shared vision among these nations and the EU Commission to revolutionise global infrastructure and investment, enhancing connectivity and sustainable development for the entire world. Over the next 60 days, working groups will finalise plans and set timelines for this transformative initiative, which is poised to reshape the global economic landscape.