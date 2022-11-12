India Views ASEAN As Key Pillar Of Regional & Multilateral Global Order, Avers VP Dhankhar

India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met on Saturday to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in areas like human resources, de-mining, and development projects. Notably, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was held on the occasion of the 19th ASEAN-India Summit to celebrate the three decades of dialogue relationships. A joint statement on the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was issued that reaffirmed the importance of maintaining ASEAN centrality in developing regional architecture in the Indo-Pacific and deepening and coordinating through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms.

ASEAN is a key pillar of regional, multilateral global order, says VP Dhankhar

The leaders noted that both the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) share the same principles in maintaining peace and cooperation. During the Summit, the leaders reaffirmed the commitment to improve maritime cooperation, such as maritime security, combating piracy and armed robbery against ships, maritime safety, search and rescue (SAR) operations, as well as humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and emergency response and relief. Also, pressing issues like cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes, including international economic crimes and money laundering, cybercrime, drugs and human trafficking, and arms smuggling, among others, were discussed at the meeting.

The summit also agreed to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity, including by creating new dialogue platforms between ASEAN and India and working closely with the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence and the ADMM Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence. The leaders also discussed ways to boost trade cooperation to create a more user-friendly work environment and strengthen supply chains. Also, the Summit emphasised the need for cooperation on the digital economy through a series of regional capacity-building activities in digital transformation, digital trade, digital skills, and innovation, as well as hackathons.

India, Cambodia sign MoU to preserve Ramayana murals in Siem Reap

On Saturday, the Indian Vice President signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cambodia to preserve Ramayana murals in Siem Reap. Notably, India has decided to fund the conservation work of ancient Ramayana-based murals in Angkor Wat's Wat Raja Bo Pagoda in Cambodia's cultural town of Siem Reap. The MoU on Conservation and Preservation of Wat Raja Bo Pagonda Painting is one of four agreements signed between India and Cambodia in the fields of culture, wildlife, and health.

Image: Twitter/@jdhankhar1