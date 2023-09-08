India Will Showcase Its Democratic Legacy At G20 Summit, From The Vedas To Modern Times

As global leaders descend upon New Delhi for the 18th G20 Summit, they are in for a unique and immersive experience that transcends time and tradition. India, known as the "Mother of Democracies," is hosting an extraordinary exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, offering a glimpse into its rich democratic heritage. The centrepiece of this exhibition is an artificial intelligence-created 'avatar,' a sophisticated digital host that will welcome dignitaries and guide them through India's remarkable journey of democracy.

The exhibition is a testament to India's enduring commitment to democratic values, highlighting its evolution from the Vedic period to the modern era. It features 26 interactive screens arranged in multiple kiosks, each narrating a different facet of India's democratic history. Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the very roots of democracy, exploring how this concept has thrived in the Indian subcontinent for centuries.

Here is what you need to know

At the heart of the exhibition stands a rotating elevated podium showcasing a bronze replica sculpture of the Harappan girl. This striking replica, standing at an impressive height of 5 feet and weighing 120 kg, pays homage to the original artefact, which measures a mere 10.5 cm. It serves as a powerful symbol of India's enduring commitment to democracy's growth and progress.

The exhibition will traverse India's democratic journey, from its earliest expressions to the modern electoral processes. It'll look at India's first general elections, held in 1951-52 following its independence from British colonial rule. It will culminate with a look at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What is the goal and why is it significant?

This initiative aims to offer G20 leaders a deeper understanding of India's democratic traditions and the enduring principles that have guided its evolution. India's commitment to democratic values, inclusivity, and the power of the people's voice is central to its identity on the global stage. This exhibition is significant because it runs against the popular narrative in the West. The popular narrative in the West is that Athens came up with the concept of democracy.

As the world grapples with the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, India's democratic journey serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the vitality and resilience of a nation that truly believes in the power of democracy. The 'Mother of Democracies' exhibition at the G20 Summit invites global leaders to witness and celebrate this remarkable legacy. In an age marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting global dynamics, India's commitment to democratic ideals remains unwavering, offering valuable lessons for nations around the world.

(With inputs from PTI)