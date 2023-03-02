India 'worthy Of Great Power' Says Russian FM; Hails PM Modi's 'balanced Approach'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday hailed India as a 'highly responsible' country, which is 'worthy of a great power' to make decisions about the key global challenges and issues. Speaking on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'balanced and responsible position as the president of the G20,' according to ANI.

We appreciate the responsible stand India is taking: Russia's FM Lavrov

Lavrov acknowledged that India and Russia have what he described as a 'privileged strategic partnership', adding that Russia's relation with New Delhi has a 'special character' and that the friendship between the two countries has spanned more than seven decades.

"We appreciate the responsible stand India is taking on key global agendas," Lavrov was quoted as saying. "These are not just words, this is to describe the relations starting with India's independence up until today. We appreciate highly the responsible and worthy of great power stance that India is taking globally on all the key matters of the global agenda," said Russia's Foreign Minister, speaking about Moscow-India's historic ties.

The West has been making efforts to 'divide the geopolitical picture into individual episodes' said Lavrov, adding that India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been able to sustain its own individual assessment of the situation across the globe 'in general terms and I completely share it'. Lavrov slammed the West for not dropping its "neocolonial habits."

Russian Foreign Minister stated that Moscow heeded India and never refused suggestions to find political resolutions. "As for resolving the [Ukraine] crisis, on many occasions, we have publicly stated that we have never refused to listen to serious suggestions that are made out of a sincere willingness to find a political resolution one more time. I would like to remind you that when we are called to start negotiations I don't remember anyone from the western colleagues or from anyone else from any other countries talking to Ukraine to call upon them to start negotiations. There is a certain sad truth about this. It has encouraged Ukraine to continue the war," he reportedly noted.