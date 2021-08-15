Indian-American Doctors' Association Celebrates 40th Anniversary; Women Take The Lead

In a proud moment for India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), a platform for more than 40,000 medical students, residents, and fellows of Indian origin in the US, commemorates its 40th anniversary, a majority of the women are holding the key posts in the organisation. "It’s been truly historic and a very proud moment for American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) to have a majority of the current leadership of this noble organization being held by women leaders," said Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, President of AAPI.

Women take the lead in the Indian-American Doctors' Association

"Never has there ever been such a strong representation of women leaders in AAPI’s leadership positions. It’s been a privilege and a challenge to be lead AAPI as AAPI celebrates 40 years of dedicated service to the United States, India, and the world," read the statement released by the organisation. She pointed out that in the United States, women physicians comprise nearly 37.8 percent of all practising physicians (390,202 of 1,058,628) and their numbers are rising fast. The proportion of female physicians under the age of 35 in the US is 60.6 percent and in the age group of 35-44, it is 51.5 percent.

"Fortunate to be leading AAPI with this amazing group of dedicated women leaders," says Dr Gotimukula. "We at AAPI have so much more room to grow and serve. I challenge myself, my Executive Committee to rise up to the task of building on our accomplishments and successes over the last several decades. My team, along with the dynamic group of women leaders has defined several goals for this year to further AAPI’s mission."

Medical students are also holding key positions in the organisation

Ayesha Singh, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Louisville had joined AAPI in 2017 and held her first leadership position on the MSRF board as Secretary in 2018. In 2019, she was elected as MSRF Vice President. "I am passionate about my clinical research in atherosclerosis and spends most of my free time volunteering as Director of Patient Services for a free cardiovascular specialty clinic in the Louisville area, " said Ayesha. Founded in 1982, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin represents a conglomeration of more than 80,000 practising physicians in the United States.

(Image Credit: AAPI Twitter)