India's Big Win At G20: Countries Commit To Sustainable Consumption Along PM Modi's Vision

In a massive win for India in the ongoing G20 Summit, western countries have been forced to recognize their climate change obligations raised by the Indian diplomats, as per sources. Sources further informed that the countries have been asked to work on their obligations towards climate change- including financing the developing world’s green energy plans and cutting on wasteful consumption as the second session of the G20 Summit is underway in Italy's Rome.

Before PM Modi departed for Italy, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had told the media, "India historically stands at 4.5 per cent total carbon emissions and to make the Paris Agreement actually work, developed countries should do it before 2050. There should be a compensation mechanism and the expenditure should be brought by the developed nations."

When it comes to carbon emission, China emits 8.4 tons per person whereas the US emits 18.6 tons per person. The European Union emits 7.16 tons. The Group of 20 major economies together emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions.

Further, in what can be touted as a big win for farmers, sources informed that India pushed and obtained a commitment from G20 members for improving livelihoods for small and marginal farmers. Sources added that the G20's focus was now on the marginalised farmers rather than just the 'fat cats'.

Discussion on Climate on Day 2

On Day 2, and the final day of the Rome Summit, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged the world leaders to aim high. 'The decision we make today will have a direct impact on the success of the Glasgow summit and ultimately on our ability to tackle the climate crisis," he said, adding the need to set long-term goals, which are consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and shirt term changed to achieve them.

Though a formal declaration is yet to be released, reports say that the G20 countries have agreed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Sources say that for the first time, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production, along with the provision of finance and technology as critical enabler for achieving climate goals of keeping 1.5 degrees within reach

COP26

After the G20 Summit, the world leaders will accompany climate campaigners and activists from around the world to attend the COP-26 that will be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS).

Action plan: