India's EAM S Jaishankar Meets With China Foreign Min Qin Gang; Border Issue Discussed

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with China's new foreign minister Qin Gang. S. Jaishankar met with Qin Gang's predecessor Wang Yi, back in 2022, on the sidelines of the G20 Bali foreign ministers meeting. The meeting with Qin Gang comes on the heels of Jaishankar's meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken that took place on March 2 at 11:30 AM. This meeting is significant as it is S Jaishankar's first meeting with Qin Gang, since the latter took charge as China's foreign minister.

Before becoming China's foreign minister, Qin Gang served as the Chinese ambassador to Washington DC. Gang is known for his conciliatory tone. Tensions between India and China have been high since the Galwan Valley clash at the border back in 2020. The clash started as a result of China's attempt to change the status quo. S. Jaishankar has already had nearly 39 bilaterial meetings. On March 1, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it "values" its relationship with India. Qin Gang, whilst speaking at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, said that "China will always stand on the side of peace, actively promote peace talks, and play a constructive role."

The border conflict between India and China

India and China have a long-standing territorial dispute over the shared border, which spans over 3,440 km (2,100 miles) and is known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The border dispute has its roots in historical, cultural, and political differences between India and China, dating back to the colonial era.

The border dispute between India and China erupted into a full-blown war in 1962, when China occupied some areas in the Himalayas. Since then, both countries have engaged in numerous rounds of talks to resolve the issue, but progress has been slow and often marred by incidents of military tensions and skirmishes along the border. In recent years, China has started building villages near the border along with military infrastructure.