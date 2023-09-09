India's G20 Pulls AU Out Of World's Shadow. Now, It's Time For The Full Member To Shine

The 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, opened its arms to the African Union (AU) and inducted the bloc as a permanent member on Saturday. The AU's entry into the Group of 20 economies when India presides over the forum is significant in nature, and marks the completion of one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agendas for the Global South.

In his inaugural remarks at the G20 summit, PM Modi asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table, making the 55-member bloc the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

"In keeping with the sentiment of 'sabka saath' (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal...," the PM said.

"Before moving forward with the proceedings, I would like to invite the president of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20," he added amid thunderous applause by world leaders gathered at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit.

Before we understand what the permanent membership means for the AU, here's a look at the list of G20 nations.

Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Kingdom United States European Union

So why is the G20 membership a big deal for the AU?

The G20 is one of the largest forums in the world where prominent leaders and delegates gather to hold high-stakes discussions on some of the most challenging issues that the world collectively faces. From climate change to destructive wars, no matter is off the table.

At present, G20 members account for over 80% of the world GDP, 75% of world trade, and 60% of the global population. So being inducted into it is an excellent way to be at the center of discussions that have the potential to change the world's landscape. The AU's permanent membership makes it the second regional bloc of the forum after the EU.

The African Union: When was it born, who is a part of it, and what's next?

Going forward, the AU can amplify the voice of the African continent and shed light on overlooked matters existing in developing economies. At the G20, the union will represent 55 member states, including Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, Ghana, Niger, Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

While the bloc was officially introduced to the world in 2002 as the successor of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999), the idea was born long before that. In 1963, 32 Heads of independent African States came together in Ethiopia to sign the Charter and create Africa's first post-independence continental institution.

Fast forward to today, the AU becoming a part of the G20 is a milestone in its decades-long history, thanks to India's ongoing presidency. After all, it is an opportunity to bring the world's attention to a continent that has its own problems, but nonetheless has a lot to offer.