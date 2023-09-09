India's G20 Theme Is A Roadmap For Inclusive Development, Says Indian President

India is welcoming delegates from G20 nations, guest countries, and international organizations to the 18th G20 Summit held in New Delhi. The event, hosted at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center, Bharat Mandapam, has ushered in a vision encapsulated by the theme of India's G20 presidency: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future."

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed a warm welcome to all participants, emphasizing that the theme is not merely a slogan but a profound global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. It is a call to action to address pressing global challenges with unity, empathy, and shared responsibility.

Focus is on inclusive growth, digital innovation and climate resilience

India's presidency has placed particular emphasis on critical issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable access to global health. These areas of focus align with the G20's significance as a platform where member countries representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of the world's population come together to collaboratively address complex challenges.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). Each member brings a unique perspective and strengths to the table, creating a diverse and powerful collective with the potential to drive meaningful change.

As world leaders convene in New Delhi, the G20 Summit serves as a critical forum for dialogue, negotiation, and cooperation. The shared goal is to find innovative solutions that promote global stability, economic growth, and human well-being. The theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future" echoes the sentiment that in an interconnected world, the challenges we face are collective, and the solutions must be too. As the summit progresses, the world watches with anticipation, hopeful that the collaborative efforts of the G20 will lead to actionable initiatives and a brighter, more sustainable future for all.