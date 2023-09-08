India's Growing Global Influence Faces Crucial Test As G20 Summit Takes Centre Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the global stage ahead of the G20 summit by hosting a virtual meeting with leaders from 125 primarily developing nations, underlining India's commitment to being their advocate on the world platform. In this pivotal meeting, PM Modi addressed critical global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, terrorism, and the Ukraine conflict, emphasising the need for greater participation of developing countries in shaping the emerging global order.

"The world is in a state of crisis," PM Modi stated during the virtual gathering. "Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more."

India has pledged to amplify the voices of the Global South, comprising a diverse array of primarily developing nations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania, and the Caribbean. This commitment faces its first major test as world leaders converge in New Delhi for the G20 summit, commencing this Saturday, September 9.

Will we see a consensus on the war in Ukraine?

None of this year's G20 meetings has produced a joint communique, with Russia and China opposing wording related to the Ukraine conflict that they previously agreed upon during last year's summit in Indonesia. Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's leader, Xi Jinping, are notably absent from the summit and have delegated representatives to attend in their place.

PM Modi finds himself in a diplomatically intricate position given India's historical ties with Moscow, its burgeoning relations with Western powers, and its territorial disputes with Beijing. While India has refrained from directly condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, the West and its allies have actively courted India as a strategic partner against China's expanding ambitions.

In recent engagements, US President Joe Biden welcomed Modi with open arms, culminating in the signing of various agreements. Modi was also an esteemed guest at France's Bastille Day parade and received an invitation to the G7 summit.

PM Modi's push for Global South takes centre stage

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, India has shifted its focus towards addressing issues affecting developing nations, including food and fuel insecurity, rising inflation, debt concerns, and reforms within multilateral development banks. Modi has proposed the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member to make the G20 more inclusive.

A report by the Economist Intelligence Unit in March highlighted a decline in active condemnation of Russia by developing nations, with the number of critics decreasing from 131 to 122. Meanwhile, the number of countries leaning towards Russia increased from 29 to 35, with South Africa, Mali, and Burkina Faso joining this group, underscoring Moscow's growing influence in Africa, while China remained the most prominent supporter of Russia.

As India continues its economic progression, it is increasingly aligning itself with Western powers, a move welcomed by the West. Simultaneously, India sees itself as a counterbalance to China in the competition for influence in the developing world, a stance that aligns with its historical ties and the vision laid out by its first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and now rejuvenated by PM Modi over the past year or two.