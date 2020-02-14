Inter-Governmental Negotiations Has Long Outlived Its Sell-by Date: G4 Nations

The G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India said that the format of the United Nations’ Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) has long outlived its sell-by date. In a joint statement, the G4 nations emphasised that the mandate of the IGN is to achieve reform, not to “endlessly debate it”.

“As the adage goes, ‘If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old’,” said Indian Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin on behalf of G4 nations.

Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the format of the IGN should replicate processes that are followed in other mechanisms of the General Assembly, with considerable success. The Ambassador added that the IGN must be transparent and traceable to enhance the possibility of building on successive discussions and avoiding mere repetition of statements.

'Webcast of proceedings'

The G4 nations supported the idea of the webcast of proceedings which can usher in transparency and accountability. They also welcomed the suggestion for maintaining the records of proceedings as a useful way of following the nuances of positions taken. “Many have indicated that it is time to adopt General Assembly rules of procedure to overcome differences. We acknowledge that it is time to examine this,” said Akbaruddin at the informal meeting of the General Assembly on the IGN on Security Council Reform.

According to the G4 nations, the vast majority of member states are in favour of expansion in both permanent and nonpermanent categories of membership of the Security Council. “Therefore, any new iteration of the 7 June 2019 paper must explicitly include the Common African Position, in a succinct manner, that is acceptable to Africa,” said Akbaruddin.

The Indian Ambassador asserted that the first iteration of the single, inclusive and holistic document should be produced ahead of the next meeting in this cycle of the IGN, to allow maximum time for discussions to refine it. “Every subsequent meeting that we have this year should be structured around discussing revised iterations of the document,” he added.

