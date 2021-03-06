International Agency Warns That Global CO2 Emissions 'likely To Increase In 2021'

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions have rebounded strongly, data revealed by the International Energy Agency. There was a historic decline in global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in the year 2020. The latest data shows that global emissions were 2% or 60 million tonnes higher in December 2020 than they were in the same month a year earlier. The report also states that ensuring 2019 stays at the peak of global emissions will be very difficult. Many countries are now seeing emissions climbing back to pre-COVID times.

Carbon dioxide emission rebounds strongly

In the year 2020, governments had imposed lockdown and other restrictions in their countries that led to a decrease in global emissions by almost 2 billion tonnes, the largest absolute decline in history. Global emissions from the electricity sector dropped by 450 million tonnes in 2020. Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA Executive Director said, "If current expectations for a global economic rebound this year are confirmed and in the absence of major policy changes in the world’s largest economies - global emissions are likely to increase in 2021”. He added that the rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a strong warning that enough is not being done for clean energy transitions worldwide.

Decrease in global emission due to lockdown

Emissions in China for the whole of 2020 increased by 0.8 per cent, or 75 million tonnes. China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic and lift restrictions, prompting its economic activity and emissions to rebound from April onward. In India, emissions rose above 2019 levels from September as economic activity improved and restrictions were relaxed. Emissions in the United States fell by 10 per cent in 2020. But, after hitting their lowest levels in the spring, they started to bounce back. In December, US emissions were approaching the level seen in the same month in 2019.

