International Coffee Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes & More; Know All About It

A cup of coffee in the morning not only helps to make one feel more energised but also improves physical performance and lowers the risk of developing severe health conditions. Marked on October 1, International Coffee Day celebrates one of the most beloved beverages in the whole world. This day is especially observed to celebrate the people associated with making that one cup of the beloved beverage that rejuvenates almost every adult.

The International Coffee Day was first declared in 2015. It is marked on the same day the International Coffee Organisation was set up in 1963 in London. To this day, the organisation is accountable to oversee the matters related to coffee and its strategic worldwide development.

International Coffee Day 2021: Coffee Day History and Significance

According to ncausa.org, the history of coffee dates back to centuries. As an Ethiopian legend goes, coffee beans were first discovered by a goat Herder Kaldi in Ethiopian Plateau. By the 15th century, coffee was being grown throughout Yemen, Egypt, Syria, and Turkey. It was then called "Qahveh Khaneh" in cities across the Arabian Peninsula. Much later in 1983, the All Japan Coffee Association stipulated a date for Coffee day to celebrate the richness of this exotic drink. However, different Asian countries celebrated the day on different dates, making it very difficult for the international community. Thus, in 2005, the London organisation finalised October 1 to be celebrated as Coffee Day internationally.

Coffee finds a place in the heart of millions. The day significantly celebrates the hard work and dedication of farmers who invest in meticulous attention and care to grow coffee plantations. The day is observed to educate people about the plight of farmers, trade unions, different types of coffees, experimental processes of drinking them and the plethora of coffee outlets in the world. It is to commemorate those who ensure the world never misses its favorite morning cup of beverage.

Best Coffee outlets across the world celebrate International Coffee Day 2021

Some well-known coffee outlets in the world include Starbucks, Barista, Cafe Coffee Day, Columbo Coffee, La Fontaine de Belleville, Roastery Coffee House, San Churro and many more.

Quotes for International Coffee Day 2021

1. "I never drink coffee after lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon."- Ronald Reagan

2. "Coffee first. Schemes later."- Leanna Renee Hieber

3. "as long as there was coffee in the world how bad things could be?"- Cassandra Clare

4. "What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup."- Henry Rollins

5. "A yawn is a silent scream for coffee."- unknown

