International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Theme, Quotes, All You Need To Know

Disasters, aggravated by climate crisis and the pandemic, have levied a heavy toll on human lives. In such a time raising awareness about the looming risks as well as reducing exposure to disasters is of prime importance. International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed annually on October 13 to promote vigilance and act on steps to meet disasters with the utmost readiness.

According to United Nations, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is an opportunity to acknowledge the progress being made towards reducing disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health. The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was started in 1989, after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote the Global culture of risk-awareness and disaster risk reduction.

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021 theme

Especially 2021 edition focuses on "International operation for developing countries to reduce the disaster risk and disaster losses," as a part of the Sendai Seven Targets. The theme was stipulated as a part of the 2015 Paris Agreement as a make-or-break year for delivering counter climate change results. It is of crucial importance as the UN says, "without real action on climate change in the next 10 years, extreme weather events will be overwhelming especially for developing countries."

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Messages and Quotes

1. "Even the biggest of disasters can be reduced if we are cautious about things... Happy International Day for Disaster Reduction 2021."

2. "Being a little proactive can certainly savers from any complications in life... Warm wishes on International Day for Disaster Reduction."

3. "It is completely in our hands and how we manage disaster threats... Wish you a happy International Day for Disaster Reduction."

4. "International Day for Disaster Reduction is just a reminder to all of us that there are disasters around us and we can work to control them."

5. "Extent of damage by disaster is completely controllable if we are vigilant about things...have a better tomorrow."

Image: PTI