International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery 2021: Theme, History And Significance

Every year, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed on December 2 to mark the cruel history of slavery which was practised by colonial rulers over the natives. This day is even celebrated with the goal of eradicating current forms of slavery which is still existing, centuries after it has been abolished. Human trafficking, sexual exploitation, child slavery, forced marriages, debt bondage, as well as the forced enrollment of children for utilising of arms are considered to be some of the modern types of slavery. And the day encourages to combat with these evils of the society.

As per the International Labour Organisation (ILO), over 40 million people are suffering from modern slavery across the world. Furthermore, child labour affects more than 150 million children worldwide, accounting for about one out of every 10 children. The International Labour Organization (ILO) has established a legally binding Protocol to bolster worldwide efforts to end forced labour, which went into effect in November 2016, as per a UN report.

As per unconfirmed estimates provided by the Reliefweb website, one out of 130 women and girls is enslaved in modern forms of slavery like a child and forced marriage, household labour, forced labour, and financial bondage, all of which involve highly gendered encounters.

Abolition of Slavery history:

On the day of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of 2 December 1949). The General Assembly's resolution 317(IV) of December 2, 1949, aspires to eradicate current forms of slavery with historical roots.

From prehistoric times to the present, slavery has spanned various civilizations, nations, and faiths. Its victims have also emerged from a wide range of ethnic and religious backgrounds. Slaves' socio-economic and legal standing have varied greatly depending on the slavery system during the period of time.

Abolition of Slavery significance:

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is dedicated to ending modern forms of slavery, to eradicate heinous exploitation against children, women as well as bond labour. This day even raises voice and educate people about their rights and regulations.

This day also serves as a reminder of the fact that how globalisation in the current era is continuously increasing the advancement of informal economies, income gap and economic inequalities between countries, as well as increased flows of labour throughout international boundaries. the day even describes how human trafficking is flourishing on a worldwide scale.

Abolition of Slavery theme:

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery theme for this year is “Ending Slavery’s Legacy of Racism: A Global Imperative for Justice.” The theme motivates the global campaign to eradicate injustices stemming from slavery. The theme also emphasises the significance of educating people about the background of the transatlantic slave trade and slavery in order to raise awareness of slavery's influence on modern society and take action to solve its long-term consequences.

