International Day Of Awareness Of Food Loss And Waste 2023: History, Theme And Key Facts

The International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste Reduction is observed on the 29th of every September. The motive behind this day is to spread awareness on the issues of food loss and waste and promote actions to reduce it. Food loss and waste have been one of the major problems around the world.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), about one-third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted each year. This amounts to about 1.3 billion tonnes of food, worth approximately US$1 trillion. Food loss and waste take place at various stages of food supply change which include production to processing, transportation, distribution, and consumption. This can happen due to inadequate infrastructure, poor handling practices, and consumer behaviour.

What is this year's theme?

The theme for this year's International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is “Reducing Food Loss and Waste: Taking Action to Transform Food Systems”. The FAO would call to action both the public (national or local authorities) and the private sector (businesses and individuals), to prioritise actions and move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste towards restoring and building back better and resilient-ready, food systems, as per the press release. Notably, the number of people affected by hunger has been slowly on the rise since 2014, and tons and tons of edible food are lost or wasted every day.

Significance of reducing food loss and waste

The sustainability of food systems has become a serious issue due to food loss and waste. All of the resources—including water, land, energy, labour, and capital—that were utilised to create the food go to waste when it is lost or wasted. Additionally, the landfilling of food waste and loss produces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. Food loss and waste can also have a negative impact on food security and food availability, and contribute to increasing the cost of food. With seven years left to reach targets 1, 2, and 3 of Sustainable Development Goal 12 (SDG), there is an urgent need to accelerate action to reduce food loss and waste, as per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) report.

Some facts about the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste