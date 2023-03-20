World Happiness Day: 5 Happiest Countries In The World; Here's Where India Stands

The world celebrates the International Day of Happiness every year on March 20. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) started this initiative in 2013 in order to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people across the globe. Every person should be happy in their life irrespective of age, class, caste, or any other criteria. Being happy should be the ultimate goal in a human’s life.

Top 5 happiest countries as World celebrates International Day of Happiness

The day aims at recognising the need for a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness, and the well-being of all people. In 2015, the UN launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which seek to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect our planet and are the three key aspects that lead to the well-being and happiness of all citizens all over the world.

As the world celebrates this day, among 146 nations, here are the top five happiest countries based on the 2022 report--

Finland is at the top position and has maintained its rank for five consecutive years. Followed by Denmark and Iceland in second and third place. Switzerland, the Netherlands, are in fourth and fifth position. While Afghanistan is ranked as the least 'happy' country in the world in 2022.

The ranks of the countries are measured on the basis of these variables:

real GDP per capita

social support

healthy life expectancy

freedom to make life choices

generosity

perceptions of corruption

Where does India stands?

Although, India has gained prominence on the global platform and is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world but it is among the least happy country. According to the World Happiness Report 2022, India ranks 136th tenth from the bottom of the list lagging behind its neighbouring nations like- Nepal, China, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This decline has happened irrespective of successive governments and apparent economic progress. There are many factors for India's fall and leading to the“chronic unhappiness” which can be termed as-- Rapid urbanisation, poverty, increased congestion in the cities, rise in pollution, rising population, high cost of health care, rise in crime especially against women and minorities, etc. Low ‘GDP per capita’, ‘Social Support’ and ‘Health Life expectancy’ are also the prime reason of the country's decline.

On the positive side though, our score for “Freedom to make life choices” is remarkable as the ranking has improved from 56 in 2018 to 37 in 2021. However, the long-lasting problem of corruption is there, and the perception of corruption has only increased.