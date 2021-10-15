International Day Of Rural Women 2021: Significance, Theme, Quotes, Messages And More

International Day of Rural Women is a day to celebrate the unvetted contribution of women in agricultural development, in building climate resilience, and thus, strengthen economies. However, such women are often left behind by their male counterparts in the world mired by gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, and the fast-changing economic and environmental landscape. The day is celebrated on October 15, annually.

On this International Day of Rural Women 2021, United Nations has highlighted the crucial role that rural women and girls play in ensuring sustainable development in the lives of rural communities. Women account for a substantial proportion of the agricultural labor force, including informal work and perform the bill of unpaid care and domestic work within families and households in rural areas, the UN said in a statement. On this occasion, the organisation has emphasized the leadership and participation of rural women in shaping laws and strategies, policies and programs on all issues that affect their lives.

International Day of Rural Women: This Year's Theme

As per the UN, the organisation believes that empowering women is not only bringing gender equality but also reversing issues of food insecurity, providing them proper health care and education and preventing them from being underpaid. It also acknowledges their integral contribution towards ensuring the world has fresh food on their plates, hence the theme assigned this year is -- 'Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All'. According to UN Women, low income, lack of agricultural land-holding rights, child marriage, life-threatening complications during pregnancy and many more complex issues have refrained rural women from the deserved recognition.

[Image: Unsplash]

Quotes and Messages on International Day of Rural women

Here are some messages and quotes from women in Agriculture across the world who will be remembered by everyone to help eradicate discrimination faced by women in rural society.

1. "When a woman tries all of the social benefits and when a woman has access to land household agriculture and gender inequality increases."

2. "In the end, all the struggles at the same objective: the defense of life."- Anna Sandoval.

3. "No country can succeed if it excludes the voices and talents of half its population." - USAID.

4. "This International Day for Rural Women, let's recognise and celebrate the contributions of the food providers."

5. "Ending gender equality is not just the right thing to do, it is a smart thing to do because FAO says giving women farmers access to resources they need would lift around 150 million people out of hunger." - Ertharin Cousin.

6. "We believe that agribusiness is can play a critical role in scaling up and promoting agricultural innovations that have the potential to help bridge the gender gap in African agriculture."- Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg.

7. "I always felt like I didn't want to be hired in advance because I was a woman. I wanted to be advance because I was the best so I made myself the best in science."- Dr. Mary Dell Chilton.

8. "Women have always been the backbone of a large majority of farming businesses and they have probably not had the recognition they deserve." - Minette Batters.

Image: Unsplash