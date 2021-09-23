International Day Of Sign Languages 2021: Know About This Year's Theme & Quotes To Share

International Day of Sign Languages is a unique celebration to support and protect the linguistic identity of all deaf people. As per the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), more than 7 million people are hearing impaired worldwide. To commemorate these specially-abled human beings, every year the world marks the International Sign Languages Day on September 23. On this day in 1951, the WFD was also founded. Interestingly, there are over 300 different sign languages around the world.

The International Sign Language Day was first marked in 2018. The United Nations describes the sign language as "in the full realisation of the human right of people who are deaf." The technical definition of sign language is communication through body language, mostly arms, and legs. It is used when verbal communication is completely or partially impaired. Sign language usage has been recognised and promoted by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Theme of International Day of Sign Languages 2021

The theme for this year's International Day of Sign Languages is "We Sign for Human Rights. According to the UN, the theme highlights how "each deaf and hearing people across the world can work together" to promote the recognition of the right to use sign language in all areas of life. The day was adopted in December 2017 by the World Deaf Federation.

International Day of Sign Languages 2021: Quotes on sign languages

1. "Sign language is the noblest gift God has given to deaf people." - George Veditz.

2. "There is no relation to sound for deaf people it's totally different mental process."- Richard Masur.

3. "Human eyes are the sign language of the brain. If you watch them carefully, you can see the truth played out, raw and unguarded."- Tarryn Fisher.

4. "Sign language is the equal of speech, learning is equally to the rigorous and poetic, to philosophical analysis or to making love." - Oliver Sacks.

5. "Sign Languages for everyone."- Kathy Clark.

6. “I come from a place where you don’t need to talk all the time. There are sign languages you learn.” - Warwick Thornton.

