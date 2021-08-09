International Day Of The World's Indigenous Peoples 2021 Today: Theme, Significance & More

Over 476 million indigenous peoples live across 90 countries worldwide, accounting for 6.2 percent of the global population. On August 9, the United Nations (UN) celebrates International Day of the World's Indigenous People 2021 to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. “ Indigenous peoples are the holders of a vast diversity of unique cultures, traditions, languages, and knowledge systems. They have a special relationship with their lands and hold diverse concepts of development based on their own world views and priorities,” the UN explains in a statement.

The culturally distinct societies and communities of the Indigenous peoples have successfully established autonomy in varying forms, but many indigenous communities still come under the control of the central governments who protect their lands, territories, and resources.

History of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

There are between 370 and 500 million Indigenous Peoples worldwide, in over 90 countries but make up just 5 percent of the global population. The Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution for indigenous communities’ inclusion, participation, and approval in a system with social and economic benefits for all. Indigenous peoples are often driven from their lands, their cultures and languages denigrated, and their people are marginalized from political and economic activities. Therefore, the permanent UN Forum presented by the Economic and Social Council in April 2000 adopted a resolution to consider the issues and challenges surrounding the culture, education, economic and social development, human rights, environment, and health.

Significance

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and advisory bodies such as the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues ensure that they address issues of the Indigenous communities and respond to inequalities through reconciliation efforts, legislative reforms, and constitutional reforms. UN ensures by observing the day the people and the governments respect the Indigenous Peoples' rights and uphold their dignity and freedom.

Theme of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021 theme is “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” A social contract is an unwritten agreement that societies make to cooperate for social and economic benefits. Indigenous People were never included in the social contract to begin with. The social contract has been made among the dominant populations. The theme is improving, building, and redesigning the social contract as an expression of cooperation for social interest and the common good for humanity. Indigenous People should be entitled to genuine participation and partnership that fosters equal opportunities and respects rights, dignity, and freedom.

Image Credit: AP