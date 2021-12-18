International Migrants Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance Of The Day & More

Every year, International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 to raise awareness about the social and economic conditions as well as circumstances of migrants all across the globe. This day is also marked to ensure that migrants' rights are not violated and are protected equally. As the world is changing and growing at a breakneck pace, the mobility of individuals is still influenced by a variety of causes.

Due to the increased frequency of disasters, economic issues, extreme poverty, and violence, people either voluntary or compulsory moves. In 2020, there were around 281 million foreign migrants, accounting for 3.6% of the world population, as per the UN website. International Migrants Day serves as a reminder that the challenges experienced by migrants in every nation are far from resolved, and policymakers must still develop constructive and comprehensive policies to look into the matter.

Mobility is a defining feature of humanity.



IOM marks seven decades of promoting safe, human and orderly migration for all. pic.twitter.com/zMdsLL9kvT — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) December 5, 2021

International Migrants Day history

The international migrants day history is as follows: After considering the enormous and growing number of migrants throughout the world, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared December 18 as International Migrants Day on December 4, 2000. The International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families was adopted by the UNGA on this day in 1990. Following that, on September 14 and 15, 2006, the UN General Assembly had a high-level conversation in which 132 member nations were present.

International Migrants Day theme

Every year, a different International Migrants Day theme is used to raise awareness. 'Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility' is the theme of International Migrants Day 2021. The theme for this year recognises the role of migrants' knowledge, expertise, as well as networks in building more resilient and better communities. Effective decisions to handle the difficulties and possibilities given by global mobility and individuals on the move can influence the global social and economic environment.

🔵 Knowledge

🔵 Skills

🔵 Economic growth

🔵 Unity



Migrants contribute to all these and more to build stronger and more resilient communities.

#InternationalMigrantsDay pic.twitter.com/z4TnB2mKbP — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) December 18, 2021

International Migrants Day significance

International Migrants Day significance: The day is dedicated in honour of all migrants' wellbeing, safety and security. The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration was approved at the Intergovernmental Conference in December 2018. The day highlights the ideas of state sovereignty, shared responsibility, non-discrimination, and immigrant human rights. The day acknowledges maximising the overall advantages of migration while managing its dangers for persons and communities in nations of origin, transportation, and destination.

(Image: Shutterstock)