International Mountain Day: What Is Its History & Significance? Quotes & Activities To Do

Every year, International Mountain Day is commemorated on December 11 all across the world. This day is marked to observe the fascinating beauty of the world's most stunning landscapes. Any mountains, from the snow-capped Himalayas to the luscious green highlands, it is unique in their own way and houses a variety of creatures and plants.

The day is also designated to increase awareness of the dangers and threats the mountains are facing due to climate change and overexploitation. Thus, their preservation is a critical component of sustainable development.

As per the UN report, nearly 50% of the world's biodiversity hotspots are found in mountains, which are home to almost 15% of the world's population. They supply freshwater to 50% of the worldwide people on a daily basis. Their preservation is a vital element for sustainable development and is addressed in SDG 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals. "Sustainable mountain tourism" will be the focus of this year's International Mountain Day theme.

Mountain Day History

The foundation of International Mountain Day may be dated back to 1992. In the same year, the United Nations adopted the paper "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development", known as Chapter 13, as part of the Conference on Environment and Development's Agenda 21 action plan. Due to the sheer growing awareness of the importance of mountains in the future years, the United Nations declared 2002 to be the UN International Year of Mountains. The inaugural International Mountain Day was commemorated the following year, in 2003. Every year on December 11th since then, the day has been commemorated.

Mountain Day significance

International Mountain Day is significant as it encourages people to take action and raise awareness in order to conserve the world's rich biologically diverse and picturesque landscapes. This day is also about the prospects and development of mountains. It also teaches individuals about the importance of mountains in the ecosystem and how they affect people's lives.

Mountain activities

To celebrate this day, one can participate in lots of activities which are related to mountains. Over the years, people have not only admired the beauty of the landmass but also have explored it with a variety of interesting sports. If one is attracted to the cold climate, fresh air and wilderness beauty then one should try trekking, hiking, rock climbing as well as mountain biking. To have a great view of the mountain from the sky, one can even try paragliding and Bungee jumping.

Mountain Day quotes:

Every mountain top is within reach if you just keep climbing.

Mountains are beautiful as they rise up above the clouds and show just how grand the world can be.

Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain but all the happiness and growth occurs while you are climbing it.

Somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit is the answer to the mystery of why we climb.

The best view comes after the hardest climb.

