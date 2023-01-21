International Students Participate In March To Celebrate India Assuming G20 Presidency

Scores of international students, including those from G20 countries, on Saturday participated in a march organised here to celebrate India’s presidency of the multilateral forum.

Holding tricolours and balloons, a number of school students and teachers participated in the G-20 'World Peace March' from Gandhi Darshan near Rajghat to Chart Lal Goel Heritage Park at Red Fort.

Nearly 120 international students participated in the march. They were welcomed with garlands and flowers.

The students were seen holding colourful flags and placards carrying messages of world peace and unity.

The event was organised by former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel.

Prerna, who is from Mauritius and a student of SSR Medical college, was elated.

“It was good to participate and witness the amazing performance. I got the invite through SSR college. I think through the G20, a lot of issues need to be raised," she told PTI.

Many cultural performances were also organised and students participated in these.

Julia from Russia said she enjoyed walking through Old Delhi and exploring the Indian culture.

“It is fantastic and we enjoyed the event, walking through Old Delhi. I think this is the best place to host the G20. Our Indian friends and colleagues are so enthusiastic about it. Every day, they invite us to one more new event to participate. We expect meetings with cultural ministers in August and more interesting bilateral and multilateral events,” she said.

As many as 14 children from Mount Abu Public School also participated in the event.

“We are very proud to be participating in this event. I would like the G20 to raise the demand for equal educational opportunities for all,” Mount Abu teacher Sonia said.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

