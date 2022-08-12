International Youth Day 2022: Some Beautiful Wishes, Images & Greetings You Can Share

Every year, International Youth Day is observed on August 12 to raise awareness of the cultural and legal challenges that affect young people in society. Despite the fact that relatively few people are aware of the significance of this day, International Youth Day is marked by the introduction of fresh ideas and activities performed by the youth. On this day, the government and the citizens work together to highlight the difficulties that young people face.

International Youth Day was first observed by the United Nations in the year 1999. After the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon made a proposal to the UN General Assembly, the UNGA was notified of the exceptional day. Since then, the day has been observed globally through a variety of campaigns, events, and community performances to increase public awareness of the economic and political difficulties that youth confronts and ways to deal with them.

Further, activities and competitions are being held in remembrance of the day to get youth involved in significant talks, debates, and discussions about their future.

International Youth Day 2022 wishes

Take risks in your life; if you win, you may lead, if you lose, you may guide. Happy International Youth Day

Youth is the best time of life, and what you make of this time will decide the course of life for you. Happy International Youth Day

The future of a nation depends upon the youth of the country. Happy International Youth Day

The energy of the youth has the potential to bring change. Happy International Youth Day

The youth has the power to challenge the issues of society. Happy International Youth Day

Youth is what defines the future of the country and therefore, youth is what we must always focus on. Happy International Youth Day

International Youth Day 2022 greetings

The youth of a nation is full of high spirit and enthusiasm and that is what defines the future of our country. Warm wishes on International Youth Day.

It is extremely important for any nation to give the right direction to its youth to make sure the future is bright. Wishing a very happy International Youth Day.

If you are young then you have everything in your favour, so, make the best use of your time. Best wishes on the International Youth Day

It is your energy, your thought and your karma that will define tomorrow. May you shine bright. Wishing you a happy International Youth Day

