Interpol Seized Thousands Of Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In China And South Africa

Officers at INTERPOL have busted a fake COVID-19 vaccines distribution network across two continents— South Africa and China. Hundreds of illicit vaccines were seized by the police in both countries with dozens of arrests made following a global alert issued by INTERPOL warning about criminal networks targeting jabs and cyberspace during the pandemic. ‘Some 400 ampoules - equivalent to around 2,400 doses - containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng, where officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks and arrested three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national,’ INTERPOL said in an official press release.

Law enforcement officers in China identified a separate counterfeit vials network as officers launched raids at the manufacturing premises. At least 80 suspects were arrested from the site after the People's Armed Police seized more than 3,000 fake vaccines on the scene. INTERPOL in coordination with its Illicit Goods and Global Health (IGGH) wing had initiated covert investigations days earlier. The international police organization had issued an Orange Notice warning law enforcement about the criminal networking on coronavirus vaccines. Officers were able to identify the shipment of fake vials on truck trailers by launching probes into the method of shipment opted by the pharmaceutical firms. The alert was issued to the police of at least 194 member countries on the crime trends via the exchange of information.

[Image Credit: INTERPOL]

[Police in South Africa seizes counterfeit jabs. Credit: INTERPOL]

INTERPOL: Arrests 'tip of iceberg'

INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, “These arrests, underline the unique role of INTERPOL in bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors to protect public safety.” Further, he called the detention of the suspects in the counterfeit networks just the ‘tip of the iceberg’. “Following our warning that criminals would target the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, both on and offline, INTERPOL continues to provide its full support to national authorities working to protect the health and safety of their citizens,” the international police agency added. In addition to the arrests in South Africa and China, INTERPOL is investigating the dark web and other channels of scams.

[Credit: INTERPOL]

(Image credit: Instagram/INTERPOL)