Iran Formally Joins SCO, Calls 'membership With Historical Benefits'

Iran is the latest full-time member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The country on Tuesday (July 4, 2023) formally assumed full membership of the organisation at the virtual conference which was presided over by India. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran’s membership in SCO will have historical benefits, the country’s news outlet, IRNA reported.

“Iran believes that (the SCO) is a growing organisation with significant indicators and capacities and a privileged position, and the benefits of this official (accession) of Iran will be recorded in history,” Raisi said during his keynote address at the summit.

The Iranian President went on to express his gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the summit and expressed his hope that Iran’s presence in the organisation will provide a platform for achieving “collective security and sustainable development, as well as unity between the countries”.

“I hope that Iran's presence in this important and influential organisation will provide a platform for collective security, lead to sustainable development, expand links and communications, strengthen unity, respect the sovereignty of countries more than ever before, and provide synergies to deal with environmental threats,” he added.

World leaders congratulate Iran

World leaders including PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Iran during their respective speeches. "I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. I extend my congratulations to President Raisi and the people of Iran on this occasion," Pm Modi said at the virtual summit.

"Strong connectivity is crucial for the progress of any region. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and regional integrity of the Member States. Following Iran's membership in the SCO, we can work towards maximising the utilisation of the Chabahar Port," the Prime Minister further added.

Russia’s Putin also suggested that Iran’s inclusion in the SCO increases the potential of the organisation. It was the first time that Iran was taking part in the SCO summit as a full member of the body. The technical process of accepting the membership bid was approved in 2022 at the 22nd SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.