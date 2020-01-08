Iraq Should Not Pay The Price For US-Iran Conflict: UN Mission

The United Nations mission in Iraq on December 8 said that the country should not bear the brunt in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States. UNAMI's statement comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US military and coalition forces in response to the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

According to reports, the United Nations mission in a statement stated that the missile strikes by Iran violate a sense of Iraq's sovereignty, adding that there needs to be an immediate restraint on further escalations.

Recent missile attacks in Erbil and Anbar governorates only escalate conflict, and again violate Iraqi sovereignty. Senseless violence has predictable effects. We call for urgent restraint and a resumption of dialogue. Iraq should not pay the price for external rivalries. — UNAMI (@UNIraq) January 8, 2020

The US-Iran conflict could threaten all-out war

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said that Iran orchestrated missile strikes on US military and coalition forces could threaten an all-out war in both Iraq and the world. Mahdi's statement comes after Iran launched ballistic missiles on two Iraqi bases housing US military and coalition forces in Al-Asad and Arbil in retaliation for Donald Trump's assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

In a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office, they received an official message from Iran that their retaliation to the US-orchestrated assassination of General Qassem Soleimani had begun.

The statement said, "and that the strike will be limited to the whereabouts of the American army in Iraq without specifying its location. And at the exact same time, the American side called us and the rockets were falling on the wing of the American forces at Ein al-Assad bases in Anbar and Harir in Arbil and in other locations"

While Iran and the US have been at loggerheads for quite some time, their relationship took a worse turn after a US air raid killed General Qassem Soleimani, considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. General Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. The US accused General Soleimani and the Quds Force of killing hundreds of Americans while justifying the strike.

