Italy's PM Meloni Hits Back At Critics Over Taking Daughter To G20; 'I Have The Right...'

Ever since Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took her young daughter to the G20 Summit in Bali, a fresh debate has erupted on social media. The debate was sparked by an opinion article in one Italian newspaper that said Meloni, as a representative of the state, should understand her responsibility and be absolutely involved in the world leaders' meeting while completely separating herself from her private life.

Responding to the same, Meloni took to her Facebook account and said that she has come across an incredible debate over whether it was right to take her daughter to the UN Climate Summit or not.

Meloni defends taking her 6-old daughter to the G20 Summit

Hitting back at the criticism, Meloni said she has a question for those who have been "animating this thrilling discussion", she asked why you "think that how I should raise my daughter is a matter that concerns you?"

"The question I have for those animating this thrilling discussion is: So you think that how I should raise my daughter is a matter that concerns you? Because I have news for you: it isn't" - wrote Meloni. "I have the right to be a mother as I see fit and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation without depriving Ginevra of a mother."

She further added, "I hope this answer is enough to make you deal with more relevant or even vaguely relevant matters." Notably, Meloni was also backed by Italy's Opposition politician Mara Carfagna of Azione Party who tweeted, "I too have taken my daughter to conventions and political meetings. "Let no one judge the choices of mothers."

Further, her colleagues also supported her, including the far-right Fratelli d'Italia party and defence minister Guido Crosetto, who wrote on Twitter: "I too will try to combine institutional commitments with the private life to which I am entitled. So I will do my best to serve Italy, and I will continue to be a father, husband, and son."

Italian newspaper criticized PM Meloni for taking her young daughter to G20 Summit

The controversy erupted after an article in La Stampa newspaper said that workers don't take their daughters to the factory, and it further read, "Meloni would have no problems talking to China while she helps Ginevra to do subtractions. The journalist further wrote, "Of course, if I were her, I'd spend these three days in Bali among adults; I'm sorry, daughter, but mummy is saving Italy; if you need anything, ask Daddy; I'll be back soon; brush your teeth."

Meanwhile, in another article published by La Repubblica, Claudia de Lillo directly questioned Meloni's decision to take her daughter to the World Leaders' Meeting. It further questioned why Meloni's closeness to her daughter was a priority over the nation and why she didn't pay absolute attention while representing Italy.

The newspaper reads, "Why, in these four days that require every mental, physical, and emotional energy of a head of state, did Giorgia Meloni choose to take upon herself the load of a daughter in tow? not to spend quality time, which is hardly contemplated by protocol. So why? Probably, she believes that closeness to her daughter is a priority, because maternal presence is a non-negotiable value, even when the state asks for 48 hours of absolute involvement and attention."

(Image: Instagram/@Giorgiameloni)