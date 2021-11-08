In what can be considered as a new milestone in global recognition for India, Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar has been added to the UNESCO creative cities Network(UCCN) 2021 in recognition of its craft and folk art. Along with Srinagar, UNESCO has also added 48 other cities from across the world to the elite list including the likes of Abu Dhabi and Cannes.

J&K capital Srinagar added to UNESCO's creative cities 2021 list along with 48 others

The announcement was made by UCCN in a notification published on UNESCO’s website, where it was said that the global body decided to include 49 cities along with Srinagar from India in the network, in order to recognise, and honour them for perpetuating and preserving their age-old cultures and traditions while focusing on development.

The notification provided by UCCN reads, “49 cities have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices.”

The network now consists of 295 cities from 90 countries across the globe. 'The aforementioned cities have been picked because they have invested in preserving their culture and creativity, including crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and dance and music. UCCN also mentions that selected cities have creatively used their culture to advance sustainable urban development.

Speaking on the announcement, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, said, “A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers and citizens. We are urging everyone to work with States to reinforce the international cooperation between cities which UNESCO wishes to promote.”

Apart from this, the notification further informed that among newly designated creative cities, “Doha, Jakarta and Bohicon will collaborate with existing member cities such as Brazzaville, Dubai, Mexico City, and Montréal to develop innovative urban policies and solutions that prioritise people and sustainability in the development process, echoing the UNESCO Cities Platform's Urban Solutions launched on World Cities Day 2021.”

Along with Srinagar, these cities have been added by UNCCN-

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) – Music

Batumi (Georgia) – Music

Belfast (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Music

Bida (Nigeria) – Crafts and Folk Art

Bohicon (Benin) – Gastronomy

Buraidah (Saudi Arabia) – Gastronomy

Bursa (Turkey) – Crafts and Folk Art

Campina Grande (Brazil) – Media Arts

Cannes (France) – Film

Read the full list here.

Image: PTI/AP