Jaishankar Discusses Ukraine, G20 And Bilateral Relations With Blinken

The Russia-Ukraine war has been a matter of discussion at every international summit this year. Joining the list, the war has been one of the major topics of discussion at the recent ASEAN summit which commenced on 12th November 2022 in Cambodia. On the sidelines of this, the US and Indian bloc met each other to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and many other important issues.

On Sunday, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during the East Asian Summit in Cambodia. A spokesperson from the External Affairs Ministry told ANI that the two leaders, “Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations.”

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here. He also met UN chief António Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday.

“A Good meeting with the US Secretary of State”: Jaishankar

Speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, the EAM Dr Jaishankar and the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a” very productive discussion” regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, their approach towards the Indo-Pacific region and the G20 summit. The two sides also talked about greater integration and improvement of bilateral relations between the two giants.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian External Affairs minister wrote, “A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken . Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations.”

Not only Jaishankar the Vice President of India, but Shri Jagdeep Dhankar also met the US President Joe Biden on the sideline of the East Asia summit which is being organised in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Jaishankar also held talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai. “Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN,” he said.

On Saturday, The Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine also met Dr. Jaishankar to discuss “bilateral corporations and ways to end Russia's war on Ukraine. Kuleba tweeted, “My Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar and I met to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. I emphasised that Russia must immediately cease deadly attacks, withdraw all troops from Ukraine, and commit to peace.

Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. “Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization,” he said in another tweet.