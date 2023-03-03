India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Thursday invoked the Cricket analogy about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, saying with "Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning, and goes on till fairly late." Jaishankar went on to add that Prime Minister Modi "expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it." The EAM was addressing the Raisina Dialogue, the country's landmark conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging global issues.

The eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue began on March 1 and continued till 4th March in the Capital—New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dialogue alongside Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni who joined the format's inaugural session as the 'Chief Guest'. The theme of the 2023 Edition of Dialogue was 'Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest'. Raisina Dialogue 2023 involved the participation of representatives from over a hundred countries including global ministers, the world's military commanders, heads of industry and technology, Strategic Affairs, and experts from leading Think Tanks. This year’s multilateral conference marked significance as it was held against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency.

Not in India's interest to be 'disruptionist' internationally: EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar also held several bilateral meetings with the world's foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. While the strings of the meetings in India were held as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages in Europe's eastern flank, and had impacted the countries of the world, EAM noted that India's engagement with global actors shall be held "confidently" basis on its own individual identity, rather than as a “pale imitation” of other nations. Jaishankar pushed for India to be a "stabilizing power" in the world, adding that it is not in our country's interest to be a "disruptionist," internationally.

“We have to be confident about who we are. I think it is better to engage the world on the basis of who we are, rather than try and please the world as a pale imitation of what they are,” Jaishankar noted. “This idea that others define us, somehow we need to get the approval of other quarters – I think that is an era we need to put behind us,” he furthermore stressed. The EAM also reiterated India's neutral stance on the ongoing war, emphasizing that New Delhi is more focused on “stopping the fighting” and “getting the warring parties [Russia and Ukraine] to get talking and finding ways of moving forward”.