January 2023 was Earth's 7th-warmest January in 174 years: NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed that January 2023 was the seventh warmest January in 174 years. According to the NOAA report, the average global sea and land surface temperature was recorded at 1.57 degrees Fahrenheit (0.87 degrees Celsius).

The recorded temperature in January 2023 was classified as the seventh warmest January on NOAA’s global climate record. The report also highlighted that across planet earth, Europe had its warmest January on record, while North America and Africa recorded their fifth and sixth warmest month, respectively.

The survey also found temperatures to be above average throughout northwestern, central and southeastern Asia, eastern North America and parts of southern South America.

Sea and ice at every corner across the globe also ran very low, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The report mentions, "January 2023 marked the 47th-consecutive January and the 527th-consecutive month, with temperatures above the 20th-century average."

Other climate events on record

Worldwide, January 2023 saw the world’s sea-ice coverage at a record low. This year's January surpassed the previous record low, set in 2017, by 150,000 square miles.

The ice extent in the Antartic sea for January hit a record low at 1.25 million square miles, which is found to be about 700,000 square miles below the 1991-2020 average.

On the other hand, precipitation in January 2023 was recorded to be above average across parts of northeastern and inland eastern Northern America, the central and southern coast of the western U.S., central Europe, central Asia and eastern Oceania.

Several environmentalists have expressed their concerns over the sudden change in the pattern of weather worldwide. Possibly, the impact of climate change is being seen through the change in the pattern of weather and the level of the sea.

Similar findings in the past

Earlier, researchers in Nepal also warned that the highest glacier on the top of Mount Everest might disappear by the middle of the 21st century. The 2,000-year-old ice cap on the Earth's highest mountain was recorded to be thinning at an alarming rate.

In yet another report published in Nature Geoscience, a glacier in Antarctica was found to be melting faster than expected. A team of scientists mentioned that a higher melting rate has occurred over the last six months, resulting in Thwaites Glacier's retreat to 1.3 miles per year.