US President Biden on Sunday held a news conference following the conclusion of the G7 summit, where he addressed several important issues, including the US budget situation, nuclear disarmament, China relations, and support for Ukraine. Here are the key highlights from President Biden's remarks:

Regarding the US budget, President Biden announced his intention to propose a plan that would save nearly $1 trillion in addition to the previously proposed $3 trillion. He called on "the other side" to take action and criticized their unacceptable statements on the matter.

Biden on his visit to Hiroshima memorial and G7's stance on China

Reflecting on his visit to the Hiroshima memorial, President Biden stressed the profound impact of witnessing the devastating reality of nuclear war. He reiterated the G7's commitment to achieving a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons.

President Biden also addressed the G7's stance on China, emphasizing their joint decision to "de-risk and diversify" their relationship with the Beijing government. He stressed the importance of protecting national security, resisting economic coercion, and countering harmful practices that affect workers.

"Now, we're also united in our approach to the People's Republic of China. The joint statement released yesterday outlines the shared principles we've all agreed at the G7 and beyond in dealing with China. We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China. That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains. And we're not... so we're not dependent (on) any one country for necessary product. It means resisting economic coercion together and countering harmful practices that hurt our workers. It means protecting that narrow set of advanced technologies critical for our national security. Those elements are all agreed on by the G7," the American President said.

Biden on Ukraine, managing relations with China and Taiwan

On Ukraine, President Biden reaffirmed the G7's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people amid the Russian aggression. He called for a just peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, placing responsibility on Russia for initiating the war and urging them to bring it to an end. “We will not waver. Putin will not break our resolve as he thought he would," he said.

When asked about managing relations with China, President Biden acknowledged the strain caused by recent incidents. However, he expressed optimism that relations would soon improve and mentioned the existence of a military hotline agreement between the two nations.

The POTUS further pledged continued support for Taiwan's defense capabilities, emphasizing the understanding among the US and its allies that any unilateral action by China would be met with a response. He stated that while conflict was not inevitable, the commitment to Taiwan's security remained strong. “I don’t think there’s anything inevitable about the notion that there’s going to be this conflict between the West and Beijing," he said.

In his news conference, President Biden demonstrated his determination to address critical issues and collaborate with international partners. The G7 summit showcased a unified front in tackling global challenges and emphasized the importance of working together to achieve peace and stability worldwide.