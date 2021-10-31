Joe Biden Meets European Leaders Over Iran, Says Vienna Talks 'scheduled To Resume'

US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised their determination to ensure that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon. In a joint statement released after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, President Biden said on Saturday, October 30, that nuclear discussions with Iran would restart, as he and European leaders cautioned Tehran that its accelerated and provocative nuclear actions would threaten its return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- a 2015 nuclear accord.

The leaders also expressed concern that Iran has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps after the JCPOA was paused. As Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, Biden and the European leaders convened at a critical juncture. The leaders are attempting to resurrect the 2015 Agreement and return Iran's nuclear programme to where it was before the US, under then-President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the deal.

Iran progressively violating Nuclear Deal

The United Nations' nuclear inspector has stated that Iran is progressively violating the nuclear deal, AP reported. The United States has taken an indirect role in talks aimed at bringing both Washington and Tehran back into line. However, the Vienna negotiations have been on hold since June, after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi assumed office. Iran has yet to commit to a date for returning to the Vienna talks but has indicated that it will do so next week, with a goal date of late November. The United States and others have expressed their doubts about Iran's objectives.

Leaders call upon Iran to consider the negotiations as 'Matter of Urgency'

The leaders also cautioned that Iran's nuclear developments, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) constraints on international monitoring, would endanger the likelihood of a return to the deal. On being asked when President Biden would like the delayed negotiations with Iran to resume, "They’re scheduled to resume," he said, appearing to be the first public confirmation of a resumption of talks by the US, AP reported.

“We call upon President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. That is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in any country’s interest,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

The leaders met on Saturday while in Rome for the G20 summit, which is the first stop on Biden's 5-day international trip. He'll also be in Scotland for a United Nations climate meeting. Before attending the first plenary session on the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, Biden was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and joined his peers for the traditional 'family photo.'

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)