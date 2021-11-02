“I do apologise” for Donald Trump pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord, his successor and incumbent US President Joe Biden said while addressing the COP26 on November 1. In Glasgow, Scotland, Biden said that his predecessor’s decision put the country at a disadvantage in its war against the climate crisis. In his speech, he also reiterated the US’ commitment to do its part to lower carbon emissions.

“I shouldn't apologise, but I do apologise for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he was quoted as saying by AP

Inked in 2016, the Paris Agreement aims at cutting down the emission of greenhouse gasses and contain global warming, by 2050. While Washington was one of the original signatories of the pact, in 2017, Trump pulled the US out of it stating that it obstructed the country’s economy. However, as Biden took over the presidential seat earlier this year, he rejoined the agreement. He even reduced the deadline for slashing greenhouse gas emissions from mid-century to 2030.

Challenge of 'our collective lifetimes': Biden

The US President said, "The United States is not only back at the table, but, hopefully, leading by the power of our example." Urging for more action against the climate crisis, Biden said, "We have to help much more than we have thus far" while also noting that "Climate change is already ravaging the world."

Taking to Twitter ahead of addressing at least 130 world leaders, Biden informed that he is presently in Scotland to address the summit and noted that climate change is the challenge of "our collective lifetimes". He also called the environmental crisis the "existential threat" to human existence. The US President said, "And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)